Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $7.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGLS. ValuEngine upgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 2,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.38. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 million, a PE ratio of -171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

