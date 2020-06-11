Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.31.

TMO traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $353.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,906. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $356.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.46 and its 200 day moving average is $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

