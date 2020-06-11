Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $59.41 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.92. 26,907,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,505,318. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

