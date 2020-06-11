Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 6.4% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $141,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 7,519,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,316,882. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,211. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

