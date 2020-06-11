Tekla Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tekla Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

