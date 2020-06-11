Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

