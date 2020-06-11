TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Senior Officer Sells C$2,440,000.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,728 shares in the company, valued at C$219,648.

Mitchell Jordan Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 4,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.55, for a total transaction of C$66,200.00.

TVK opened at C$16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. TerraVest Industries Inc has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.22.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$86.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

