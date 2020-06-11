Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Hold at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $583.19.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $41.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $984.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,131,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.94. Tesla has a 12-month low of $207.51 and a 12-month high of $1,027.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,105.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

