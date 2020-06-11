The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 326,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,126. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.