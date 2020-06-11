TheStreet Upgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to “C-“

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 114,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,541. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 679.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524,167 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697,551 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $97,814,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

