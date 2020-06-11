Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 414.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,500 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,626. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

