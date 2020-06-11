Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.29. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $188,262,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $149,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $120,181,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

