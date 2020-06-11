Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

TIF stock opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

