Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Down 13.7%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares traded down 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.33, 502,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,486,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 437.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 1,403.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,272 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.