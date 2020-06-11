TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,360,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,733 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,978,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,208,000 after buying an additional 412,954 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,940,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 13,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $871,214,000 after buying an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 6,687,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

