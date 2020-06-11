Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $31,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $21,027,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,490,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 867,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 755,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSEM traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 6,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,760. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

