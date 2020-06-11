TPG RE Finance Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -207.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 217.7%.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.94. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 225.54, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

