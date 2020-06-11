Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,840 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 847% compared to the typical volume of 300 put options.

Shares of APTV opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $438,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.