Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on KEMET (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 706% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

KEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

KEM opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. KEMET has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $293.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, research analysts predict that KEMET will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of KEMET by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,132,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $77,793,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 606.6% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,444,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,966 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $47,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KEMET by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

