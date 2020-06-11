Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TSE TCL.A traded up C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $986.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

