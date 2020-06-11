Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $256,300.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $926.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

