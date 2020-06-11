Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives $47.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TFC traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. 830,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

