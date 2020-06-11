Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 690,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,430. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

