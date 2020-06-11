TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $98,759.49 and approximately $3,315.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000819 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005843 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018604 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.01615399 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

