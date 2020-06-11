Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires 452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,991,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

