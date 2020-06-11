Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,264,000 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

