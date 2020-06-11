Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.35. 46,118,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,082,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

