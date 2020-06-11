Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,718,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,993 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after purchasing an additional 342,902 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 805,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 1,340,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

