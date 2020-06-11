Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

