Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Shares of V stock traded down $9.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.86. 5,955,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,877,063. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

