Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $223,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1,549.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $7.07. 78,491,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,528,641. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.