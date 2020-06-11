Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $3.03 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 162,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,713. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

