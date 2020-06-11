Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $586,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,768,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $520,737,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,861,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,665.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 107,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 101,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,469.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 236,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 221,899 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.72. 6,838,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

