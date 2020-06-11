Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

NYSE:CAT traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.17. 3,684,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.