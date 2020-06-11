Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.61. 2,670,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

