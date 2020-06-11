Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $460,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

