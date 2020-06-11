Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New $646,000 Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of Trane stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.88. 38,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.