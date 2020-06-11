Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Continental by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Continental by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,993,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 78,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 75,911,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,811,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

