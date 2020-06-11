Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 120 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.08.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

