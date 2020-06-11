Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 598 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

