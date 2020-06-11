Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 170.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.76.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

