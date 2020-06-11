Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $12.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.57. The stock had a trading volume of 767,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,983. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

