Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 19,674,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

