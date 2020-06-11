Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 5,850,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

