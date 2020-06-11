Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 459 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,758,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,288,000 after buying an additional 83,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 61.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 14.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 61.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,844. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

