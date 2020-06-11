Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSE:F traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 81,812,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,580,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

