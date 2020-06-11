Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 4,274,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

