Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HP were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. 13,132,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,371,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

