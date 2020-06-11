Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

Shares of BA traded down $22.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008,479. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

