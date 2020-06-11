U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. 7,948,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

